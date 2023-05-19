Femi Adesina Receives His OON National Award

Published:

Mr Femi Adesina the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity has displayed his national honor of OON

This was his post on the issue

OON:HERE COMES THE CITATION AND GAZETTE

On Wednesday, May 17, two documents were handed to me at State House, Abuja.

The first was a Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette, listing all recipients of National Honors Award given out by President Muhammadu Buhari in October last year.

Yours truly got Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

The second document was called Citations, which contained capsule biographies of all the awardees. I was curious to see what was written about me, so I flipped to Page 132, where I was listed.

There was my professional profile as a journalist, from Radio Lagos, to Vanguard Newspaper, Concord Press, The Sun, President Nigeria Guild of Editors, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

This one thrilled me particularly: 'A gentleman and a wordsmith. In recognition of his contribution in bridging the gap between the government and the populace, Mr Femi Adesina is being conferred with the National Honor of OON.'

My head swelled, I must confess.

