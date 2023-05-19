Abia Gov Elect Otti , Reacts, Laughs Off Sack By Kano Court

Published:

Abia Governor -elect, Dr Alex Otti, has urged Abians not to panic over his purported sack by a Federal High Court in Kano, saying there is no cause for alarm over the kangaroo judgement.

Otti who in Abia, said arrangements for his swearing- in on May 29 were on full gear as planned, declaring that the antics of the enemies of democracy cannot truncate the will of Abians.

The Labour Party has also dismissed the said judgment as a waste of time.

Justice M Yinusa of Federal High Court Kano had today annulled the election of all Labour Party Candidates in Abia and Kano

More details later





