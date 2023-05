Published:

Otunba Subomi Balogun , Founder of the First City Monument Bank Group has reportedly died of old age related ailment.

The consullmate financial expert , philanthropist and boardroom giant , renowned for his sartorial elegance , according to reports coming in , died at the age of 89 in a London Hospital on Friday May 19,2023

He is an Alumnus of the prestigious Igbobi College Lagos and hails from Ijebu Ode , Ogun State

