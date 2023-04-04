Woman Who Never Knew She Was Pregnant Gives Birth On Toilet

Published:

A 34-year-old woman, Marla McEntire, from Georgia has revealed how she ended up giving birth on the toilet after mistaking her labour pains for constipation

McEntire had unknowingly carried the baby for 40 weeks despite being on birth control.

She claimed to have missed only one period during that time but dismissed it after a negative pregnancy test, Dailymail reports on Monday.

She ended up giving birth to her five-pound, 18-inch son, who she has since named Atlas Cohen, while on the toilet.

Marla shared her story on TikTok saying, “ I'm 34 years old, I've never had a pregnancy scare before.

“ I got pregnant last May and I never showed, my stomach was squishy, my belly button didn't pop out, no morning sickness, I never felt a kick - nothing.

“ Around January, I started having some hip pain and some stomach issues so I went to a chiropractor and went to a doctor and no one caught the fact that there was a baby in there.'

“ That night I thought I was constipated. I sent my dad to the store to get me laxatives and I went back and forth to the bathroom about five times.

“ And then on the fifth time is when Atlas came.”

Source: DailyMail





Share This