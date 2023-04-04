Boyfriend Admits Murdering Pregnant Girlfriend With Scissors

Published:

A 37-year-old boyfriend, Liam Taylor, has admitted to murdering his 28-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Ailish Walsh, by stabbing her 40 times with a pair of scissors.

Taylor admitted to killing his girlfriend while she was 12 weeks pregnant in a brutal attack at her home in Hackney, east London after she tried to break up with him because he was using drugs, According to DailyMail on Monday.

After being arrested, he told police that it was "crazy how one moment of madness can change your entire life."

Taylor, who has previous convictions for violence against women, admitted the murder.

Judge Alexia Durran remanded him into custody and adjourned sentencing for the preparation of reports.

She told him: "You've pleaded guilty today to the most serious offence and there is only one sentence.

"The question is how long it will be before the parole board will be able to consider your release."

There will be a further hearing on May 10 but a sentencing date is yet to be set.





