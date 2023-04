Published:

After court arraignment Portable shares photos

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has shared some photos of himself amid his court saga on Monday.

The ‘Zeh’ crooner was granted bail in the sum of N800,000 altogether for the three charges against him, with two sureties in like sum.

The singer shared the pictures on his Instagram page with caption, “ Alhamdulilahi 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

Credit: Instagram | portablebaeby

