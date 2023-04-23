Viral Videos: Lagos CP Orders Area Commander To Take Over Case Of Alleged Assault On Lady

Published:

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation into an allegation made by a lady on a trending video

In the first video a woman alleges that she left her child at home and went to buy food. A man approached her on her way back and asked her to name her price.

She told the man that she was married, but the man asked her if she didn't need money and asked how much it would cost to touch her breast.

She rebuffed the man at which point she alleges that the man's boys slapped her. She said that other people in the area grew angry and challenged the man and his boys, but the man later brought some policemen to protect himself.

The woman later made another video in which she said that she misquoted the man, that he only complimented her and that it was the man's boys that slapped her, not the man himself.

Based on these allegations the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Ben Hundeyin tweeted this.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin @BenHundeyin

"For those advising us to take the case up, what advice would you give in the light of this new video? ( where she denied the initial video)

Do not forget that if we still go ahead to press charges and this lady repeats the content of this new video in court, there is no case."

The demoralization we often face 🤦‍♂️.





However, someone else replied with this video where it was obvious she was being forced at a local police station to recant





Olalekan Paul @lekanpaul

Oga Ben, this was when she was invited to d station and was told to go do a damage control. If you investigate well, she made the video you posted under intimidation.

Also, tone of investigating officer is unfriendly & a sign of intimidation and harassment he concluded

Finally, Ben Hundeyin tweeted this.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin @BenHundeyin

In view of emerging facts, @LagosPoliceNG Commissioner of Police has directed the Area Commander in that axis to immediately takeover the case from the Police Division and do a thorough review of the entire investigation.

Justice must not be miscarried!

Nigerians are now waiting for the outcome of the full investigation

Share This