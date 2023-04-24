Ondo First female Speaker Gives Birth To First Child At 54

Published:

First female Ondo Speaker Hon Jumoke Akindele Ajulo, has delivered her first child at 54.

Close friends said she gave birth on Saturday but further details were sketchy as of press time.

Akindele represented Okitipupa constituency 1 and was elected Speaker between May 2014 and March 2017.

It was her friends that broke the news on social media.

"First Female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, got delivered of a baby yesterday.

"Her first baby!! GOD IS INDEED AWESOME!! Congratulations, Rt Hon Jumoke Akindele. My own darling big sister," one of them wrote.

