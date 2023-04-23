Breaking : Another Five-storey Building Collapses In Lagos

Published:

Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency have sealed a five storey building under construction which collapsed on 45, Ladipo Oluwo Street in GRA Apapa area of the state.

The latest building collapse in Lagos comes barely 72 hours after a seven storey building collapsed in Bananna Island area of the state.

The collapsed of the building in Apapa was due to thunder strike orchestrtated by heavy rains early today.





A Volunteer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp in Ajeromi Ifelodun LCDA, Asimiyu Tiamiyu who was among the early callers at the scene said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

According to him, all the workers at the site of the collapsed building had embarked on Sallah break, reason why no one was involved in the incident.





He noted that the state government must beam a search light on the recurring incident of collpase building which had claimed many lives and property worth billions of Naira destroyed.





PRESS STATEMENT BY LASG

BUILDING COLLAPSE IN APAPA: DEVELOPERS BROKE GOVERNMENT SEAL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION

The Lagos State Government Sunday said that a three- floor building under construction that partially collapsed on Ladipo Oluwole Street, Apapa ignored the stop work and seal up orders of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA and continued construction behind the scene.

The collapse incident, which was flagged on the Physical Planning incident management platform on Sunday evening, triggered immediate preliminary enquiries that showed that officers of the States Building Control Agency had issued a number of contravention notices, stop work and seal up orders which the developer ignored and carried on construction without any recourse, whatsoever, to the authorities.

There has been no report of any casualty, while the site has been cordoned off and taken over by LASBCA

This particular incident, like similar others, reinforces governments repeated calls for responsible behaviour on the part of all stakeholders in the built environment.

Lagos State Government has immediately activated inquires into the collapse to unravel the minute details and guide appropriate actions.

Mukaila Sanusi

Deputy Director, Public Affairs

23rd April, 2023

