Report reaching CKN News have it that Nigerian troops have captured one of the most Notorious ISWAP Commander Alhaji Baana alive and eliminated another commander Salafi.

The Nigerian army has not confirmed the capture but top military operatives who are aware of the capture said he was captured on Sunday based on a renewed offensive by gallant troops





Baana it was gathered was behind the death of hundreds of on Nigerian troops and civilians

More details later





