UFC 287: Drake Wins $2.7m From Bet On Israel Adesanya To Knock Out Pereira

Published:

Canadian rapper Drake has won $2.7million after Israel Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira at UFC 287 to reclaim the middleweight title.

The award-winning rapper placed two huge bets on Adesanya to beat Pereira at UFC 287 and he pocketed a massive $2.7million as 'Stylebender' reclaimed his belt.

Adesanya won back the 185lb title just five months after he lost it to his bitter rival Pereira, who has previously beaten him twice in kickboxing.





Drake lost $1.6million after backing Adesanya to win in that fight but he made amends for the rapper in his rematch with Pereira. 'Drizzy Drake' placed a $500,000 bet on Adesanya to win which returned $885,000 and a $400,000 bet for him to win by knockout, which returned a massive $1.8million.





Credit: Mirror.Uk

Share This