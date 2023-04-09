FG Approves Pay Rise For Civil Servants

Published:

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has restated the Federal Government’s approval of a pay rise for civil servants, which would take effect from January 1, this year.





He added that the provision was included in the 2023 budget.





In what seems as his last Easter Message as Minister to the Nigerian worker, Ngige solicited prayers for the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, and the incoming government, to enable the completion of the foundation initiated, for the prosperity of the nation.





The Minister used the opportunity to thank Nigerian workers for their faith and unalloyed support for the Buhari administration, and himself, as the Minister of Labour and Employment.





Ngige noted that the Buhari government reciprocated the support of the workers by raising the minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000 in 2019 and inserting a provision in the minimum wage law, making wage review automatic every five years, to meet the prevailing cost of living.





He sent his warm felicitations and best wishes to Christians, as they mark the Easter celebration.

