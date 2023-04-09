Bandits Kidnap 80 Children In Zamfara

Published:

No fewer than 80 children were Friday morning abducted by bandits in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The children are between the ages of 12 and 17, BBC Hausa reported.

Some parents of the abducted children who spoke to the British broadcaster said the victims were in the bush fetching firewood at about 8:00 a.m. when the assailants rounded them up and marched them away into the forest.

Bandits’ activities have refused to abate in Zamfara despite several government intervention to stem the criminal activity. Hundreds of schoolchildren have been kidnapped and some later released upon payment of ransom.

The abductors are yet to reach the parents to make any demands as of the time BBC reported the kidnap.

