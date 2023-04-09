Ibadan-based influencer found dead in a hotel

Published:





The police in Oyo state has begun an investigation into the death of an Ibadan popular fashion vendor, Adeshina Olayinka popularly known as khadi. The deceased was said to have been found d€ad in a hotel in the Akobo area of the state on Thursday night, April 6.





The circumstances surrounding her death quite sketchy. Unconfirmed reports claim she lodged in the hotel with a yet-to-be-identified man and was later found d€ad in the hotel room by the receptionist.





The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Adewale Osifeso who confirmed the incident to reporters, said investigation has commenced into the incident and that details will be made public as soon as possible.

Share This