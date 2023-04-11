Rivers CP Orders Arrest Of Officer Caught Slapping Man In Viral Video

Published:

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, has ordered the immediate arrest of a yet-to-identified policeman seen in a viral video assaulting a man at Elibrade junction in the Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

CP Effiong also said the other policemen seen at the location while their colleague assaulted the man should be identified and arrested.

The video seen by our correspondent showed the moment a policeman holding a rifle in his left hand and a whip in his right used the whip twice on the man’s leg and also slapped him twice, asking him in pidgin to keep moving.

Other gun-bearing operatives were present at the scene but none of them made any effort to restrain their colleague from further assaulting the man.

The unidentified man dressed in white asked the cop repeatedly ‘Did I steal?’ Even when the man grabbed the whip from the policeman, he received another slap and was ordered to move.

Meanwhile, a female voice heard in the back called on the man to leave the spot and join her, saying, “Come let’s go.”

