Arrest And Prosecute Lai Mohammed For Spreading Fake News...Edwin Clarke

Published:

Former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has called on the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN to as a matter of urgency, ‘’prosecute'' the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed for ‘’spreading fake news against the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Gregory Obi,'' on the February 25th election.





In a statement titled, “LAI MOHAMMED MINISTER OF INFORMATION SHOULD BE PROSECUTED FOR SPREADING FAKE NEWS AGAINST THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE OF LABOUR PARTY MR PETER GREGORY OBI” and released today April 10, Clark said that it has become very clear that the Minister of Information has ‘’constituted himself to become the mastermind and disseminator of fake news'' and the only option now is for Malami to carry out a holistic investigation of his activities and charge him to court.





Recall that Mohammed, while addressing some international media organizations and groups in Washington DC on the 2023 general elections last week, accused Obi of treason. He told his audience that Obi was promoting insurrection in Nigeria by inciting people to violence over the outcome of the February 25 presidential elections.





Reacting to Mohammed's comment, Edwin Clarke in his statement said it is highly hypocritical within government circles today that statements being made to ensure that there is the diligent dispensation of justice with regard to the largely flawed 2023 elections that did not threaten the existence of the country is being tagged treasonable, adding that ‘’the more regrettable aspect of it is that an innocent stakeholder in the person of Peter Obi who has not uttered a word was being mischievously dragged in.''





The former Federal Commissioner for Information said that rather than mention the names of those who have been raising this question about interim government, Mohammed dragged the name of Obi ‘’who has been totally silent on the subject matter if not for cheap political gain.''

Share This