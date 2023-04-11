Yul Edochie Deletes All Instagram Photos Of Second Wife Judy Austin And Their Son

Published:

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie Has Deleted All Instagram Photos Of Second Wife Judy Austin And Their Son

There are still photos of his first wife, May Yul Edochie

However, the post he made in April 2022 to announce that he has a new son and a second wife has been deleted.

All his posts from April 2022 have been deleted, save for one of him and his father.

Other posts he shared celebrating Judy, including the one he posted on her birthday in January 2023, have been deleted.

It could not be ascertained why he did that





Even videos Yul shared to promote movies by him and Judy have been deleted or archived.

Share This