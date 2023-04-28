Peter Obi's Petition Will Fail At The Court ..Senator Elect Ned Nwoko

Published:

The Delta North senator-elect, Ned Nwoko, has said it is impossible to stop the four-year term of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, after the May 29 inauguration.

Nwoko explained that once the President-elect was sworn in, the petition filed against him at the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, might not see the light of day.

Obi had filed a petition to challenge Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Obi, who came third in the election, in his petition, alleged that the election was characterised by irregularities, praying that Tinubu’s victory be annulled.

Nwoko, however, stated that the Labour Party’s poor assessment of the situation and unrealistic expectations led to its defeat.

Nwoko, who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said had the opposition parties teamed up, they would have trounced the ruling APC in the election, given the poor performance of the current APC regime, led by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Nwoko reiterated that an alliance government would have been the perfect opportunity for Obi to “save” Nigeria’s economy as he avowed in his campaigns.

He stated that it was now near impossible to stop Tinubu from becoming President despite the petitions signed against him, once inaugurated.

Nwoko said, “Once Tinubu is inaugurated as President, he takes charge of everything. He becomes the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces; he orders them and uses them as he wishes. He appoints new Chief Justice upon recommendation by the judicial council.

“So, you see, it is almost impossible to stop him from completing his four years tenure.

“Moving forward, the PDP and Labour Party have to come to terms and make next election more strategic. Natural alliance between both parties is the only way to save Nigeria from this inauspicious government.”

The senator-elect maintained that the ruling APC would have suffered a severe defeat in the presidential poll if the oppositions had aligned.

He further pinned the blame on the Labour Party and ‘Obidients’, stressing that they were too self-absorbed to give room for logical reasoning.

The lawmaker stated, “It would have been a landslide victory for the opposition if the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party had worked together.

-Punch

