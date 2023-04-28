Buhari Felicitates With Globacom Chairman Mike Adenuga At 70

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated business mogul and entrepreneur, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., who turns 70 on Saturday, 29 April, 2023.

In a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, President Buhari praised the philanthropist for his courage, humility and dedication to nation-building. He added that Adenuga was always placing the interest of the nation and welfare of the people first by ensuring that all his ventures and investments uphold human values of empathy, appreciation, trust and respect.

“The impact of Adenuga’s visionary leadership on Nigeria’s economy sets the pace for investments in oil and gas, telecoms, real estate, banking, construction and hospitality, with remarkable presence in supporting entertainment, sports and African culture, within and outside the country”, the President added.

He commended the entrepreneur for his enormous charity and goodwill which continue to attract local and global recognitions, including three national honours, OON, CON and GCON and many others of high note like “The Companion of the Star of Ghana’’ from Ghana and “Commander of the Legion of Honour’’ by French President, Emmanuel Macron.

The President prays that the Almighty God would grant Otunba Adenuga longer life, good health and more wisdom to continue to serve humanity.

Share This