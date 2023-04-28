Yobe University Female Student Dies During Examination

Published:

A student of the Yobe State University (YSU) Damaturu, Maryam Lawan Goroma, has died shortly after writing her examination.

It was gathered that the student of the Chemistry Department slumped on Thursday evening, April 27, 2023, and was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

A classmate, Bukar Maisandari, who confirmed the incident on Facebook said Maryam was hale and healthy before her death.

“Innaa Lillaahi Wa Innaa Ilaihir Raaji'uun. I received with a heavy heart the news of the sudden death of our classmate Maryam Lawan Goroma. She was healthy and hearty until today afternoon when she suddenly collapsed and was confirmed d€ath shortly. May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings. May Al-Jannah Firdausi be her final abode. My deepest sympathy to her family & friends and to all my Chemical Colleagues. May Allah give you comfort to bear this loss. Ameen,” he wrote.

However, one Abubakar Zaid, said she had complained of stomach upset during the exam.

Her funeral prayer is scheduled for Friday, April 28, at the family residence in Sabon Fegi, Damaturu.

