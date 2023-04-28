Court Denies Alleged Terrorist Negotiator Tukur Mamu Bail

Published:

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja has dismissed the bail application filed by detained alleged terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu.

In a ruling, Justice Ekwo held that the application was without merit and that the applicant failed to provide sufficient materials to move the court to exercise its description in his favour.

Justice Ekwo noted that the defendant failed to rebut the prosecution’s claim that there was a likelihood of him committing more offences.

The judge held that although the defendant claimed the State Security Service (SSS), where he was being kept, could not address his health challenges, the court would have to consider other issues before taking a decision.

The judge added that where the custodian lacked the medical facility to take care of the medical condition of the defendant, but is capable of ensuring that the defendant has access to medical facility suitable for his medical condition, the court would not grant the bail.

The court held that where the defendant willfully rejects the medical facility given to him by his custodian merely for the fact that such facility is not up to the standard that he expects, then, he has no good medical grounds for application for bail.

The Judge further held that the defendant must understand that his medical care is at the expense of the state and must be reasonable in his demands.

The judge noted that evidence before the court revealed that it was after the defendant declined the DSS medical services that he was taken to Arewa Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Center, Jabi by the security outfit.

