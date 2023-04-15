Peter Obi’s Impersonator Was Issued Passport By Nigerian Goverment..Atiku's Spokesman

Published:

The spokesman of the presidential campaign council of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala has charged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to sue President Muhammadu Buhari-led government over his detention in the United Kingdom (UK).

Recall that UK Immigration a few days ago detained Obi at Heathrow Airport in London over a case of duplicated identity.





Obi-Datti media office said Obi was detained after being accosted by an immigration officer who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.





Bwala in a post on Twitter called on Obi to compel the Federal Government to smoke out whoever was using him for a smear campaign.





He further stated that the impersonator of the former Governor of Anambra State was issued a passport by Nigerian Immigration.





Bwala noted that Nigerian Immigration has the data and details of the impersonator of the LP Presidential candidate.





According to Bwala: “One fact is clear, the impersonator was issued the passport by the Nigerian Immigration. They have his bio-data and details about him.





Peter Obi should sue the Nigerian government in court and compel them to smoke the man out and whoever may be using him for the smear campaign.”

Share This