Ex-Super Eagles Player,Emmanuel biede Dies At 45

Former Nigerian youth international, Emmanuel Ebiede has died at the age of 45 after a protracted illness.





Ebiede had been battling with hepatomegaly (enlargement of the liver) and despite the intervention of Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Chris Green last week, he eventually died on Friday.





Top Nigerian journalist, China Acheru who is based in Port Harcourt where Ebiede was receiving treatment confirmed the sad news.





“Good bye Emmanuel Ebiede. Your journey on earth has ended,” Acheru posted on his Twitter handle.





The sad news was also shared by a former Presidential Candidate during the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) elections in 2022, David Doherty.





“Unfortunately, Emmanuel Ebiede has passed away,” Doherty who opened a fund raiser for Ebiede on his social media handles, tweeted.





Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Green took swift action over Ebiede’s health challenges.





His condition had reportedly improved with Green stating that the responsibility for the eventual recovery and rehabilitation of the former Super Eagles midfield pearl would be borne by his Ministry.





Recall that Green had similarly spearheaded the rehabilitation former Rivers State and Nigeria national team (Basketball) point guard, Miebaka Clinton, who recently suffered a stroke.





Ebiede played professionally in Belgium (Eendracht Aalst) and The Netherlands (SC Heerenveen) and was capped three times by Nigeria at the senior level.

