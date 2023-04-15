Singer Tiwa Savage Safe After Kidnap Attempt At Residence

Published:

Music Star, Tiwa Savage, has confirmed her safety following a security breach at her residence, in what was widely reported as a kidnap attempt on the singer.





The singer disclosed this on her Instagram page via a statement signed by her management.





The statement read, “Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday, April 13, 2023, there was a major security breach at the residence of musician Tiwa Savage.





“A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi.





“Ms Savage and her family are safe and well.”

