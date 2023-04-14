No Life Was Lost In Lagos Building Collapse - LASEMA

Published:

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has said that no lives was lost in the collapsed building in Banana Island, Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

This was disclosed via the agency’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

The statement read, "Situation report on the collapsed building at 1st Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi

"Upon the arrival of the LASEMA Response Team at the scene of the incident, a six-storey building under construction was found to have collapsed. Information gathered revealed that the building collapsed as a result of a truck that ran into the building.

"Fortunately, no loss of life, however, efforts are ongoing to reconstruct the building to ground zero to forestall any secondary incident. Recovery operations ongoing."





