It's Not A Joke , My Wife And I Have Separated..Basketmouth

Published:

Ace Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth, has reinstated that he was not joking when he announced that he and his wife, Elsie, have parted ways.

According to the comedian, some people thought that it was a joke and a form of promoting one of his upcoming shows. In an interview he had in Ghana recently, he noted that he does not bring his private life on social media.





The funny man further stated that he had to let the world know that he has parted ways with his estranged wife for ‘reasons best known to him’.

Moreso, the father of four told his interviewees that he and his estranged wife split a month after they celebrated their 12 years of marriage.

Basketmouth stated, “I am separated right now and people thought it was a joke. Some said that is that a way of promoting a show and I let them know that they do not know my design. I do not bring my personal matter to such platforms and put my personal things out there.





Share This