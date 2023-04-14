Banana Island Management Refuses Journalists Access To Collapsed Building Sight

Published:

The management of Banana Island estate in Lagos has refused to grant access to the site of the collapsed seven-storey building.

CKN News had reported that a seven-storey building collapsed in Banana Island on Wednesday evening.

The incident was said to have happened when workers were inside the building.

Reacting to the incident, the Lagos state ministry of physical planning and urban development said a few people sustained injuries and no fatality.

During a visit to the area on Thursday morning, access to the site of the collapsed seven-storey building was not granted.

Private security personnel manning the estate told journalists that the management directed that no journalist should be allowed to gain access into the estate.

The journalists, however, assembled their cameras and other gadgets outside the estate gate.

Shola Odukoya, an official of the Banana Island owners association, queried the journalists, saying they do not have permission to film the estate.

The journalists responded that they did not come to the estate to film the premises, but the site of the collapsed building.

As of the time of filing this report, journalists were still outside the estate.

Share This