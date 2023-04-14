Police Arrest Alleged Killers Of Millionaire Cash App Founder, Bob Lee

Published:

Police in San Francisco have arrested a tech executive for the stabbing and murder of Cash App founder, Bob Lee.

The father of two, 43, was stabbed just after 2:30 a.m. April 4 in the ritzy neighborhood of Rincon Hill and Lee allegedly knew his killer, Mission Local reported.

Police are yet to confirm the identity for the suspect, but Mission Local reports he is a fellow tech executive who lives in the Bay Area.

It is unclear if the man attended the same tech conference Lee was in town for, but the pair were seen in a car together at around 2.30am, moments before the stabbing.

They had some kind of confrontation that led to the attack, according to police sources. Lee somehow staggered out of the car and was picked up on surveillance footage struggling to walk nearby afterwards.

The harrowing surveillance footage shows Lee stumbling through the city streets after being stabbed.

Lee called 911 himself telling them he’d been stabbed and needed help. By the time cops arrived, he was unconscious and later succumbed to his injuries from the slashing at the hospital later that morning.

