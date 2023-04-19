Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide In UK , Jumped In Front Of Moving Train

Published:

A UK based Nigerian lady has committed suicide

The 23 year old lady simply identified as Peace CKN News learnt jumped in front of a moving train in a suicide mission and was crushed

No one could give any reason for her action

Report has it that she was buried today in UK

This was how a UK based Nigerian Mrs Caroline Ojo posted the story on her timeline

"Why, Peace, why⁉️😳😭

Two weeks ago she left home, according to her family, she said “see you later……”! Little did they know that bubbly and happy Peace was going to stop d clock 😭! She jumped in front of a train, and her clock stopped😭😭!

Peace was such a lovely 23year old Nigerian/British lady. She will be buried today, after service of songs, which is ongoing as I type.

…..but why dd she do it, nitori Olorun ⁉️

May her soul rest in peace. May the Lord comfort her parents and loved ones, amen."

Share This