Man Shot Dead While Preventing Kidnappers From Taking Away His Wife In Abuja

A man identified as Musa Abari has been shot d€ad after suspected kidnappers attacked his home in Kasada village in Kuje area council in the Federal Capital Territory FCT and abducted his wife, Hulaira, along with five others.

According to reports, the gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles, stormed the village at about 11.30pm on Monday, April 17 in large numbers and began shooting sporadically. Residents of the area say the gunmen forced their way into their homes.

The deceased man was said to have been trying to prevent the gunmen from kidnapping his wife when he was shot in the chest which led to his death.

The gunmen, after abducting the woman, proceeded to neighbouring houses, where they whisked away five other victims, before making their way back into the bush.

The FCT police command is yet to comment on this recent development.

Meanwhile, friends of the deceased have taken to social media to mourn him.

