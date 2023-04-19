A Candidate Should Not Be Sworn In Until All Electoral Petitions Are Resolved In Court .. Chris Nwandu

Published:





Renowned journalist and public affairs analyst, Chris Kehinde Nwandu, has taken a bold stance on the ongoing controversies surrounding the outcome of the 2023 elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

During a recent interview on Africa Independent Television's 'Kaakaki' program on Monday, Nwandu expressed his belief that candidates should not be sworn into office until all electoral petitions are resolved in court, citing Kenya as an example.

Nwandu argued that the recent events in Adamawa, where some politicians have raised concerns about the conduct of the elections, reflect the mindset of many politicians who contested in the 2023 elections.

He emphasized that it is unjust to vilify those who raise their voices against alleged electoral malpractices and call for justice. Nwandu stated, "You cannot beat a child and close his mouth not to cry. That's not possible. Somebody said his mandate was stolen and he is talking about it but you say he should be arrested for treason. That's not the right way to go."

Furthermore, Nwandu advocated for a review of Nigeria's Electoral Act and Constitution to align with the practice in Kenya, where candidates are not sworn into office until all electoral petitions are resolved within a time frame.

He argued that this approach would prevent politicians from conniving with INEC officials to fraudulently declare themselves as winners and then frustrating their opponents' cases in court while assuming office with a stolen mandate.

Nwandu emphasized that the current practice of winning elections at all costs poses a serious problem to Nigeria's democracy. He argued that candidates who assume office on a stolen mandate undermine the integrity of the electoral process and erode public trust in the democratic system. Nwandu urged for a change in the approach to handling electoral petitions, stating, "This is completely wrong."

In conclusion, Nwandu's perspective on the ongoing controversies surrounding the outcome of the 2023 elections offers a fresh angle, advocating for a review of Nigeria's electoral process to align with the practice in Kenya.

He emphasized that candidates should not be sworn into office until all electoral petitions are resolved in court, in order to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and protect the sanctity of Nigeria's democracy.

