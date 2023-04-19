Breaking : Nyesom Wike Is An Expired Drug That Should Be Taken Off The Shelf..Dino Melaye

Published:

PDP Governorship candidate in the November 2023 election in Kogi State Senator Dino Melaye has described Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as an expired drug that should be taken off the shelf immediately

Speaking on Arise TV early morning show on Wednesday, Melaye said the Governor always crave for cheap publicity wherever and whenever possible

Dino was reacting to a statement credited to Wike who said the Senator doesn't have the capacity to be a Governor

He said he has no interest in talking about a Governor who is " expiring from office " in few days time

According to him, Wike takes pleasure in drinking himself to stupor at every given time as demonstrated with his alleged showcasing of a 40 year old whiskey on National television

While admitting that Wike has been a source of assistance to him in the past , he stated that shouldn't be the reason for " asking for his kidney " in repayment

He stated that over the years Wike has also been helped by Peter Odili , Rotimi and even Patience Jonathan who was instrumental to his becoming a Governor

Melaye in the programme monitored by CKN News, stated that his problem with Nyesom Wike whom he acknowledged as a friend started when he decided not to back his presidential ambition but backed Atiku Abubakar in the last election

Melaye enumerated how he will tackle the various problems facing the people of Kogi State if elected Governor

