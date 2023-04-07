Man, Wife Bag Doctorate Degree In Medicine Same Day @ UNN

Published:

A Nigerian man and his wife bagged a Doctorate Degree on the same day from the College of Medicine at the University of Nigeria.

A Facebook user, Priscillia Ugbagba, disclosed this on Friday,

Sharing the man’s testimony he wrote, "My testimony. My greatest achievement ever. 2 Phd's bagged in one day.

"My wife and I successfully defended our Ph.d today at the Department of Anatomy, College of medicine, University of Nigeria.

" It has been a very long journey that started almost 5 years ago, in midst of it we got married and gave birth to our son.

"Challenging and daring as the big dream of both couple pursing a phd is, we over came. I will leave the long story for tomorrow.🙂. I introduce to you Dr. and Dr. (Mrs). Oviosun. #TeamNeverGiveUp."

