Easter Travels: FG Removes Barriers On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Umar Bakare, said on Thursday that steps had taken to ease travels on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, especially at construction sites, during the Easter holidays.

Bakare told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that diversion points created on some sections of the expressway due to ongoing construction had been cleared.

According to him, all crash barriers around OPIC on the Ibadan-bound carriageway had been removed and the area opened up to enable free flow of traffic.

He said that an additional slip road had been created around the Kara Bridge section on the same side to ensure smooth travels out of Lagos.

The controller said the emergency measures were adopted because of some early morning impediments and surge in the vehicular movement outward Lagos.

He said that the construction works around OPIC had advanced, making it easy to quickly open all the four lanes to traffic.

”Three lanes are available and open to traffic around the Kara section for easier passage.

