Court Reverses Order Sacking Seplat MD

Published:





A Lagos Federal High Court on Thursday vacated the interim ex parte order previously made by it stopping Mr Roger Brown from parading himself as the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy Plc.

Justice Chukwuejekwu Aneke, who presided over the case, vacated the order while ruling on applications filed by the respondents: Seplat Energy PLC, Mr Roger Thompson Brown, Mr Basil Omiyi and persons affected by the ex parte order in a suit numbered FHC/L/402/2023.

Discharging the interim order, Justice Aneke held that by virtue of Order 26 Rules 9 and 10 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019, the interim order of the court made on March 8, 2023, “are hereby discharged and vacated.”

The judge also refused the request of counsel to the petitioners to move his application for a joinder.

Justice Aneke had on March 8, 2023, restrained Mr Brown from parading himself as the CEO of the company pending the determination of the suit instituted against him by aggrieved stakeholders of the company over allegations of racism, favouring of expatriate workers, discrimination against Nigerians and breach of good governance.

In his ruling, Justice Aneke noted that the petitioners had in their application alleged that the affairs of Seplat were being conducted in a manner that was illegal, oppressive and unfairly prejudicial to their interests.

He said, “I find as a fact that the petitioners’ grouse can adequately be accommodated under the provisions of Section 354 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) which falls within the jurisdiction of this court.

“I find and hold that the petitioners have a locus standi to bring the petition before the Court. Furthermore, this court has jurisdiction to adjudicate on the suit as it falls within the provision of Section 251 of the constitution. However, by virtue of Order 26 Rules 9 and 10 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019, the interim order of the court made on 8th March, 2023, is hereby discharged and vacated.”

Justice Aneke adjourned the matter till May 16





Share This