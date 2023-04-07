Arsenal, Liverpool Go Head To Head At Anfield On Sunday

Published:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned Arsenal that his players are ready to bounce back with a strong performance at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds put in a disappointing display against Chelsea as they drew 0-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night where Klopp made six changes to the team that lost 4-1 against Manchester City last weekend with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Cody Gakpo all being dropped from the starting line-up.

Liverpool have won just one of their last eight Premier League games on the road, but are in much better form at Anfield.

The Reds have won three consecutive league fixtures on Merseyside, including their stunning 7-0 win against Manchester United. The Gunners have not won at Anfield since 2012, when Mikel Arteta was a player.

