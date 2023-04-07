ICPC Arrests Varsity Lecturer For Demanding Sex From Female Student To Alter Results

Published:

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has arraigned Dr. Balogun Olaniran, a lecturer at Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ogun State.

ICPC disclosed this development via its verified Twitter handle on Friday, saying the suspect abused his position in the school between October and November 2021, when he demanded for sexual gratification from a female student.

In place of sex, Olaniran was said to have asked the victim to pay N100,000 to get better grades, an offence that contravenes Section 8(1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The statement by the anti-corruption agency, titled ‘Sexual Harassment: ICPC Arraigns Lecturer’, reads in part, “ICPC has arraigned a lecturer of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) for demanding sexual and monetary gratification from a female student of the institution.

“The defendant, Dr. Balogun Olaniran, was brought before Hon. Justice Osinuga of the Ijebu-Ode High Court, sitting in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, by ICPC on a one-count charge for violating Section 8(1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

“ICPC Counsel told the court how the defendant, Dr. Olaniran, while being the Head of Dept. of Religious Studies at TASUED sometime between Oct. and Nov. 2021, demanded for sexual benefit or the payment of N100,000 from a female student with a promise to alter her academic grades.”

