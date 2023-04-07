Choir Master Reveals How He Raped And Killed 32-Year-Old Woman

Published:

The police in Plateau State has paraded a church Choir Master who killed a 32-year-old lady identified as Ruth Yakadi Bako in Jos North Local Government Area of the State.

Late Ruth, a UNIJOS graduate, was stabbed, raped and killed, and her property carted away at Angwan Jarawa in Farin-Gada area of Jos last year December.

Speaking to newsmen, the 29-year-old suspect, a father of two, said he raped and killed Ruth after she refused to sleep with him.

According to the accused, he sighted her alighting from a commercial vehicle late in the night after closing from work and followed her to a secluded area where he raped her after much struggling.

"I am here because I raped and killed someone. I don’t have any reason for what I did but I did it, it is just wickedness of the heart. That day, I just wanted to sleep with her but she refused, due to wickedness, I raped and killed her,” he narrated.

"I am a security guard at a filling station at Farin Gada. That day, I was on duty that night and I saw her passing at about 11 pm. I have never seen her before and I don’t know her but I called her and told her I wanted to sleep with her but she refused. I chased her and caught up with her. That was when I stabbed and raped her.

“She was not dead when I raped her, it is just wickedness of the heart. After I raped her, I picked up her phone and held it for one month. After that I sold it to Ephraim Emmanuel, I did not tell him where I got the phone from just that I told him that the phone is mine. The phone is a Redmi. I started working in the filling station in August 2022 and I was being paid N28,000.”

Emmanuel, who bought the phone said, “I bought the phone because I know him as my choirmaster. He did not tell me he was not the owner of the phone and I did not know the story behind the phone. The Police tracked the phone to me and arrested me so I told them who sold the phone to me.”

