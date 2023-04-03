3 Killed In Lagos Estate Shootout

Published:

Three persons were killed Wednesday night when gunmen on two motorcycles opened fire at a group of persons at Gowon Estate, Ipaja area of Lagos.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the incident happened at about 11.35 pm.

He said the Gowon Estate police division received a call from the Naval Block of the estate, alleging that some people were shot by unknown gunmen at 41 Road, Union Bank Block in the estate.

He said that two patrol teams immediately moved to the scene and quickly rushed the victims to Igando General Hospital.

“At Igando General Hospital, one unknown male corpse recovered and evacuated to Mainland General Hospital, Yaba for preservation and autopsy.

“Further information to the police revealed that two male corpses were taken away by their families. One male survival-Doba Ngoze, currently on admission at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba,” he said.





