Lagos Gridlock : Kara Bridge And Long Bridge Completed, To Be Opened To Traffic Today...FG

As the reconstruction work on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway enters its final phase, the Federal Government has appealed for patience and understanding of motorists on account of the heavy traffic being experienced on the stretch from Toll Gate to Kara Bridge in Lagos.





The Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN in a Press Release signed by his Special Adviser on Communications, Mr Hakeem Bello, said he empathizes with members of the public who have had to endure longer than usual traffic as the reconstruction work in the heavily built-up stretch progresses towards the finish line.





According to the Minister, the intensity of work and the high volume of traffic which had to be accommodated at the same time have been complicated by impatience on the part of some motorists who drive against the planned traffic flow and breakdown of vehicles.





He however noted that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is working with the Lagos State Government, all traffic management and security agencies to minimize the discomfort of motorists.





The Minister also explained that the contractors are also being encouraged to ensure that the final challenging phase of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway reconstruction work are concluded as soon as possible.





While noting that the earlier envisaged April 30 date for conclusion of the final stretch could not be achieved due to a combination of factors, work within the OPIC area between Kara Bridge and the Long Bridge has been completed and would be opened to traffic tomorrow, Sunday (April 30). This means that the main carriageway, both bounds, from Berger (New Garage) and Sagamu Inter-change on Section 1 of the Project has been completed.





All attention, according to the Minister, would now be focused on the outstanding work between Otedola Bridge and Berger (both bounds).





