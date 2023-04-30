Hope Uzodinma’s Convoy Not Under Attack

Published:

Imo State Government says its attention has been drawn to a satanic fabrication by sworn enemies of Imo State and her performing Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, claiming that the Governor's convoy was attached Saturday by gunmen along Ngor Okpala-Aba road.

Those behind the satanic-driven falsehood and fake news also claimed that seven persons believed to be security aides on the said convoy died in the process and that five government aides to the Governor sustained different injuries.

The author of the wicked fabrication further claimed to have spoken to one of the security operatives on condition of anonymity.

For the avoidance of doubt, no such thing happened.

Rather, what is at play is nothing but orchestrated falsehood arising from extreme hallucination due to alliance and communication with the devil by the author.

Governor Uzodimma's convoy did not move an inch on Saturday because there was no need since His Excellency was busy in office, from morning till late in the evening, attending to numerous State matters that are dear to his heart and in the interest of the people.





We are aware that sore losers in Imo State politics can never and have never wished the Governor and his government well, hence they have continually resorted to raking up matters they know are pure lies to destabilise him.

They have continued to do so because they cannot come to terms with the superlative performance of the Governor and his government despite all they have done to frustrate his administration, including orchestrating insecurity.

The good news is that Governor Uzodimma has remained undaunted in his determination to turn the fortunes of Imo State around and will continue to remain focused for as long as he will be in office as the Governor.

In the warped imagination of the author of the satanic fabrication, he may be thinking that he is hurting the Governor and his government. Unfortunately, he may not know how much burning cold he is heaping on his head and by extension, the heads of those behind his wicked trade.

Imo people are happy with Governor Uzodimma and his government. They are enjoying the benefits of the governor's focused Shared Prosperity 3R Government, the reason they have urged him to seek re-election in November.

Unfortunately for the masterminds of death for their dear governor and those working with him, the grace of God that has sustained him in office since January 15, 2020, will be there for him till January 15, 2028 when he will serve out his second term.

Therefore, the public in general and the good people of Imo State, are advised to ignore the dastard and evil personified falsehood as coming from perversed minds or better still, agents of darkness.





