Labour Party Files Case Against Onanuga , Mc Oluomo, Keyamo etc At ICC

Published:

LABOUR PARTY, LAGOS STATE HAS FILED A COMPLAINT WITH THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT "ICC" AT THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS AGAINST APC, TINUBU, MC OLUOMO, BAYO ONANUGA, RENO OMOKRI, FEMI FANI KAYODE ET AL





On 30 March 2023, the Labour Party, Lagos State Chapter filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court at the Hague in Netherlands against the All Progressive Congress "the APC" and some of its leaders including President Buhari, Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, Reno Omokri, Femi Fani Kayode, MC Oluomo et al.





We find it pertinent to do so at this critical time in our history so as to curb the spate of violence in the country and to bring to book all those that are jointly and severally responsible for the maintenance of law and order in the country.





We have also joined the many people found violating the Electoral Laws during the last general elections in Nigeria, including but not limited to those found to have incited ethnic violence, and violence of any kind.





We thank you,





30 March 2023

Austin Okeke Esq

Head: International Litigation And Diplomacy

Share This