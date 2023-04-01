We’ll Sue Any Journalist Who Associates Us With Simon Ekpa ...IPOB

Published:

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Thursday, has warned that any media organisation that links the Finland-based Simon Ekpa to the group will be sued in court.

IPOB said this in reaction to the statement by Ekpa that the Igbo community in Lagos state will exercise sit-at-home.

He said this after some parts of the Balogun market were razed, claiming it was an arson against Igbo traders in Lagos.

Reacting, in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, said the planned sit-at-home order did not emanate from IPOB.

IPOB said, “The chief infiltrator in Finland has been ignored by Biafrans in his mindless sit-at-homes in the East; perhaps he thinks Ndigbo in Lagos will be so daft to obey his sit-at-home order in Lagos. We know our people are wise.

“From today onwards any media outfit in Nigeria whether print media, online news, or others anywhere in the world that makes the mistake of tagging Simon Ekpa and ‘autopilot’ as IPOB members or Mazi Nnamdi Kanu disciple again must be ready to meet us in the law courts; Enough is enough!

“We have made it open to all media groups to stop linking Simon Ekpa and his cohorts and autopiloters group to the IPOB movement and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We are now prepared to take the bull by the horn.

“Media must call Simon Ekpa and autopilot group to what they did and not connect their actions to IPOB.

“IPOB is a separate movement led by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Simon Ekpa or autopilot group are on their own. We are not the same people.

“We are a peaceful movement seeking the freedom of Biafra through an UN-supervised referendum.”

Share This