2023 Election : Gov Sanwoolu Was Shocked , Angry By Mc Oluomo's Comments...Spokesman

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State reacted angrily and surprised by the comments of Chairman of Lagos Parks Mc Oluomo few days before the Gubernatorial election in Lagos

This was stated by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Mr Gboyega Akosile as a guest on Inside Politics With CKN, a political programme on Silverbird Television and Silverbird NEWS24 on Friday

According to him, the controversial video was not in sink with the vision of the governor and did not in any way represent his political philosophies

He stated that though the contents of the video was misunderstood based on the explanation given by MC Oluomo in a followed up video with " Mama Chukwudi "

On the attacks on voters in Lagos during the election, Mr Akosile said that it was very minimal when compared to the success of the election

According to him , though regrettably, the attacks occured in less than 1% of the whole polling units in Lagos

On the performance of the Labour Party during the Presidential election , the Spokesman said no one envisaged the Labour Party could win Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos

But all that changed during the Gubernatorial election because politics is local

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu worked so hard to win his reelection according to him because he spent so much time in engaging with all segments of the Lagosians

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu according to him sees every resident of Lagos State as one and that under his watch, no one will be discriminated against on the basis of religion or ethnicity

On the agenda of the administration in the next four years , he stated that Governor Sanwoolu will consolidate on his five points agenda which will make lives more meaningful to the people of Lagos

He thanked Lagosians for massively voting for Governor Sanwoolu and his Deputy Hamzat during the March 18th election

