Head of Station, Police Radio, 99.1FM, Abuja Is Dead

Post by Force PRO CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on the incident

" Its quite unfortunate that we lost the Head of Station, Police Radio, 99.1FM, Abuja, SP Andrew Aniamaka, retd, who slept in the lord on Friday 31st March 2023 after a brief illness.

May the Lord repose his soul.

He was a man of honour, dignity and humility. He will surely be missed.

And may the Lord console his family, friends and colleagues at the Police Radio.

But in every situation, the Bible says we should praise His holy name. Adieu Andrew. Ire oo."





Muyiwa Adejobi, Force PRO

