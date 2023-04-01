Peter Obi's Supporter Bundled Out Of Ibom Air For Unruly Behaviour ( Video )

Published:

This unidentified man who allegedly claimed he is a Peter Obi's supporter has been bundled out of domestic flight in Nigeria for unruly behaviour

He boarded an Ibom Air and while on the flight he was shouting at the top of his voice that Bola Tinubu must not be sworn in, that there will be war if he is sworn in





The crew saw him as a security and flight risk and asked him to disembark but he refused

He has to be forcefully removed from the plane after over an hour delay from what CKN News learnt

Video





Share This