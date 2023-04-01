FG Fines Channels TV N5m Over Interview With Datti Baba-Ahmed

Published:

Channels TV has been fined N5m by NBC over its Interview with the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour party, Datti Baba-Ahmed

In a March 27 letter addressed to Channels Chief Executive Officer and obtained by CKN News on Friday in Abuja, the NBC said the television station violated broadcasting code.

Titled “Broadcast of an Inciting Interview, A Sanction”, the letter was signed by Balarabe Ilelah, the commission’s Director-General.

It read in part: “The NBC monitored the broadcast of a live interview of the running mate of the Labour Party Vice presidential candidate, Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, by the anchor of Politics Today, Seun Okibaloye, on Wednesday, March 22.

“Dr Baba-Ahmed said it will be unconstitutional to swear in an elected president on May 29, 2023, because of election irregularities,” Mr Ilelah said in the letter.

