Court Remands Influencer Blessing CEO For Cyber-bullying, Libel

Published:

The Lagos State Federal High Court has remanded famous self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, for alleged cyber-bullying.





Blessing CEO was arraigned on six charges of alleged cyber-bullying, libel, and for exhibiting uncensored movies.





Also, the self-acclaimed relationship expert was accused of using her Instagram page #officialblessingceo to injure the reputation of one Folashade Samuels and late Bimbo Ogbonna by exposing them to hatred, contempt, and ridicule.





Justice Yelim Bogoro, in a court sitting on Friday, March 31, remanded Blessing CEO in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services, NCoS, till May 30 for a hearing of her bail application.





Blessing CEO was reportedly arrested on Thursday morning over her involvement in celebrity auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, known as IVD, and his late wife, Bimbo Ogbonna’s case.





The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed to The PUNCH that Blessing was not arrested by the Lagos police but by the Force CID in Abuja.





Share This