CP Orders Arrest Of Inspector Over Alleged Murder Of Businessman In Asaba ( Pictures)

Published:

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and detention of a police inspector identified as Ebri Ubi, over alleged murder of a trader, Mr. Onyeka Ibe, in Asaba.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the trigger-happy inspector was alleged to have shot and k!lled Mr. Ibe, while on Stop and Search duty along Ugbolu-Illah Road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Edafe said the inspector was arrested on the order of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali.





"The Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, psc+, has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of late Mr. Onyeka Ibe, who was reportedly shot d€ad on the 5/4/2023 at about 0930 hours by an Inspector of Police, one Inspr. Ebri Ubi, while on Stop and Search duty along Ugbolu-Illah Road, Oshimili North LGA, Delta State,” the statement read.

"The Commissioner of Police on receipt of the sad news immediately ordered the arrest and detention of the errant police officer and directed that his transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba where he has further ordered for a thorough and speedy investigation

"The CP noted that for the Force, being a disciplined organization, will not condone such cruel action by any member of the Force assuring that the offending Officer will be subjected to internal disciplinary measures, including criminal prosecution.

"He therefore appealed to members of the public to remain calm and law abiding, assuring them justice will not just be done but will be seen to have been done.





"The following dedicated phone lines are available to the public to reach the command, as a quick response contact for any complaint or distress situation.

0915 557 0008 0915 557 0007 Command control room via 0803 668 4974."





Share This