Serial Paedophile Bags 15 Years Imprisonment For Raping 10 Year Old Girl

Delta State High Court sitting at Effurun Criminal Division, has sentenced a 38-year-old serial paedophile, Godspower Ojakovo, to 15 years imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl.

The court, presided over by Honourable Justice Michael Nduka Obi, convicted the defendant on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for defiling the minor.





The defendant was arraigned before the court on a charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge of a child at Effurun, on 30th March 2020, an offence punishable under Section 218 of the Criminal Code Law Cap C21 Vol. 1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

The prosecution, led by Mrs. C. O. Onojovwo, a chief state counsel in the Ministry of Justice, Delta State, called three witnesses.

The witnesses informed the court that the defendant, who was a neighbour to the child’s parents at the time of the incident, formed the habit of sleeping with her when her parents were not around.





The prosecution said that Godspower would often give the child N50 and sometimes N100 naira after every act.





He also was said to have threatened to kill the child and her parents, if the child ever reported to them.

The prosecution told the court that a vigilant neighbour, who noticed the defendant’s acts, reported to the child’s parents, who, in turn, reported to the local vigilante.

The state counsel added that a trap was, thereafter, set for the Defendant and he was subsequently caught in the act as he was handed over to the police for investigation.





The defendant confessed to the police and made a written confessional statement which was tendered in court.





However in his trial, the defendant retracted his confessional statement and denied committing the offence.

The defendant claimed that the parents of the child had issues with him and as such framed him up for the offence.

Delivering judgement, Honourable Justice Michael Nduka Obi held that the prosecution proved the case against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

